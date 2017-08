June 6 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* ‍RAISES OVER EUR 1 BILLION FOR INNOVATIVE MULTI-ASSET CREDIT PROGRAM; CONTINUES TO SEE STRONG DEAL FLOW IN CORPORATE AND ASSET-BACKED MIDDLE MARKET​

* ‍CAPITAL WAS RAISED VIA FIRM'S THIRD DEDICATED COMINGLED MAC PROGRAM, MAC 2016 (III), AS WELL AS A NUMBER OF SEPARATE CLIENT MANDATES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)