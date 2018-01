Jan 29 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG:

* SELLS STAKE IN JAPAN SOLAR, A 610MW PLATFORM OF JAPANESE SOLAR POWER ASSETS

* STAKE SOLD TO A CONSORTIUM LED BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT PARTNERS (“GIP”)

* SALE GENERATING A BLENDED GROSS RETURN OF 3.2X ON ORIGINAL INVESTMENT