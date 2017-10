Aug 9 (Reuters) - Partners Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Partners announces results for the second quarter of 2017

* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.10

* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly total revenues from income producing properties of $13.5 million, a $0.5 million reduction when compared to q2 2016

* Qtrly affo per unit $$0.08