Dec 19 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc:

* PARTY CITY ACQUIRES PARTY GALAXY

* PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC - ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MG NOVELTY CORPORATION FOR APPROXIMATELY $5.5 MILLION​

* PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC - "THIS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE ACQUISITION PROVIDES US OPPORTUNITY TO ENTER NEW MARKET OF OKLAHOMA CITY"