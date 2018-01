Jan 8 (Reuters) - Patel Infrastructure Limited:

* PATEL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - FILING

* PATEL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - IPO INCLUDES ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH UP TO 4 BILLION RUPEES

* PATEL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - SBI CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED , IIFL HOLDINGS LIMITED ARE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO Source text: bit.ly/2FeGOs4