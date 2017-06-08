FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Patheon reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.20/shr from continuing operations




#Regulatory News
June 8, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Patheon reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.20/shr from continuing operations

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Patheon NV

* Patheon reports fiscal 2017 second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $483 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Patheon will not hold a conference call to discuss company's Q2 2017 financial results

* Patheon does not plan to provide or update its fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Patheon NV - As of April 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were $93 million and total debt was $2.1 billion, resulting in net debt of approximately $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

