Sept 27 (Reuters) - PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE SCA:

* H1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EPRA EARNINGS EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ASSETS OF € 678 MILLION AT END H1, UP + 1.7%‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)