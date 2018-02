BRIEF-Patriot National Initiates Restructuring Files Pre-Arranged Chapter 11

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Patriot National Inc:

* PATRIOT NATIONAL INITIATES RESTRUCTURING FILES PRE-ARRANGED CHAPTER 11

* SAYS INTENDS TO CONSUMMATE RESTRUCTURING AND EMERGE FROM BANKRUPTCY IN Q2 OF 2018​

* SAYS CO HAS ALSO FILED A PLAN OF REORGANIZATION CONSISTENT WITH RESTRUCTURING CONTEMPLATED BY RSA

* SAYS ‍EXISTING PATRIOT NATIONAL STOCK WILL BE CANCELLED AND COMPANY WILL EMERGE A PRIVATELY-HELD CONCERN​

* SAYS CERTAIN FUNDS RELATED TO CERBERUS BUSINESS FINANCE, TCW ASSET MANAGEMENT TO CONVERT PORTION OF CLAIMS UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT

* SAYS CONVERSION OF CLAIMS BY FUNDS TO BE IN CONSIDERATION FOR 100% OF NEW EQUITY TO BE ISSUED IN PATRIOT NATIONAL AND UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: