BRIEF-Patriot One Announces Increase To Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Patriot One Technologies Inc:

* PATRIOT ONE ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE TO THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* PATRIOT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ENTERED INTO AN AMENDING AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS TO INCREASE SIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING​

* PATRIOT ONE TECHNOLOGIES - ‍PURSUANT TO REVISED TERMS OF OFFERING, UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE AGGREGATE OF 11 MILLION UNITS AT PRICE OF $2.00 PER UNIT​

* PATRIOT ONE TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR FUNDING ITS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION, ACCELERATING DEPLOYMENT OF ITS TECHNOLOGY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: