FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies upsizes special warrant financing to $4 mln
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies upsizes special warrant financing to $4 mln

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Patriot One Technologies Inc-

* Patriot One Technologies Inc announces upsize of previously announced special warrant financing to $4.0 million

* Patriot One Technologies Inc - ‍intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund international expansion, accelerate deployment of its technology​

* Patriot One Technologies - increase size of co's private placement of special warrants of company from up to $3 million to up to $4 million in gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.