Nov 13 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PATRIZIA DRIVES GROWTH AND INCREASES PROFIT GUIDANCE AFTER ACTIVE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* 9-MONTH ‍OPERATING INCOME UP 6.1% YOY TO EUR 46.6M​

* 9-MONTH ‍SERVICE FEE INCOME UP 5.2% YOY TO EUR128.8M​

* ‍FULL-YEAR OPERATING INCOME EXPECTED TO SURPASS UPPER END OF GUIDANCE OF EUR 75M​

‍EXPECTS A NET INCREASE IN AUM OF AROUND EUR 3 BILLION IN 2017 TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 21.6 BILLION​