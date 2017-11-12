FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires Triuva
November 12, 2017 / 11:03 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires Triuva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien Ag

* DGAP-ADHOC: Patrizia Immobilien : Patrizia acquires Triuva, placing it amongst the top 10 european real estate investment managers

* ‍Acquisition increases Patrizia’s assets under management by around 50 per cent to more than EUR 30 billion​

* Patrizia Immobilien AG says ‍both parties agreed to not disclose purchase price​

* ‍Acquisition will be financed by existing liquidity​

* Patrizia Immobilien AG says ‍expects transaction to close at end of Q1 2018 at latest and to be earnings accretive in year of acquisition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

