Aug 8 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* ‍IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, TOTAL FEE INCOME INCREASED BY 13.1% TO EUR 88.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 77.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016​

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍H1 OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 35.1M WELL ON TRACK WITH FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE OF EUR 60-75M​

* ‍AS OF END OF JULY 2017 AUM AMOUNT TO EUR 19.8 BILLION​