Oct 4 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien

* CEO Wolfgang Egger tells Reuters Patrizia Immobilien could spend 700 million euros on buying several asset managers

* “We have 700 million euros for acquisitions,” Egger says in interview, “but we don’t have to spend that for a single company”

* CEO says to maintain investment focus on europe, won’t expand further afield Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Douglas Busvine)