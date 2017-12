Dec 1 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* ‍HAS SOLD A 61-PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO IN NETHERLANDS FOR EUR 200 MILLION​

* ‍JOINT BUYERS ARE WOONZORG NEDERLAND AND AMVEST​