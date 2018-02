Feb 22 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* STATEMENT REGARDING THE REPORT ON THE SUSPICIOUS TRANSACTION FROM HANDELSBLATT‍​

* PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN-PURCHASE OF GBW INVOLVED NO ‘RUSSIAN MONEY’,‘MONEY FROM RUSSIA’ OR SIMILAR AS REPORTED BY HANDELSBLATT/MONITOR

* WILL DEFEND OURSELVES AGAINST THESE FALSE CLAIMS WITH ALL THE LEGAL MEANS AT OUR DISPOSAL