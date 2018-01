Jan 2 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG: TRIUVA TO BECOME PART OF PATRIZIA AS PER 1ST JANUARY 2018

* TRIUVA WILL HAVE A FULL YEAR POSITIVE EARNINGS IMPACT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)