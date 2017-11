BRIEF-Pattern Energy reports Q3 revenue of $92 million

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Pattern Energy reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $92 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.6 million

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍- increases dividend to $0.422 per Class A common share for Q4 2017​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍is narrowing its targeted annual cash available for distribution for 2017 to a range of $145 million to $160 million​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - qtrly diluted Class A earnings per share ‍​loss $0.34