BRIEF-Pattern Energy To Enter Japan Market With Series Of Transactions

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc:

* PATTERN ENERGY TO ENTER JAPAN MARKET WITH ACQUISITION OF PROJECTS AND A MODEST INVESTMENT IN DEVELOPMENT

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC - ‍CASH PURCHASE PRICE FOR 122 MW TSUGARU PROJECT IS APPROXIMATELY $194.0 MILLION​

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC - DEALS TO ACQUIRE 206 MEGAWATTS OF OWNED CAPACITY IN PROJECTS FROM PATTERN ENERGY GROUP LP AND GREEN POWER INVESTMENTS​

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC - ‍ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PATTERN ENERGY GROUP 2 LP TO FUND ACQUISITION OF A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN GPI​

* PATTERN ENERGY - TSUGARU PROJECT DEAL TO BE FINANCED SUCH THAT NO CORPORATE CAPITAL FROM CO IS REQUIRED UNTIL COMMENCEMENT OF COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS​