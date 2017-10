Oct 24 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc

* Patterson companies names Mark Walchirk president and CEO

* ‍walchirk will succeed James Wiltz, who will continue to serve as interim chief executive officer until Walchirk’s appointment​

* ‍Walchirk will also become a member of board, which will be expanded to include nine directors​

* ‍James Wiltz will remain on Patterson board following transition​