BRIEF-Patterson Companies Reports Q3 Gaap Earnings Per Share $1.18 From Continuing Operations

March 1 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* PATTERSON COMPANIES REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65 TO $1.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 SALES FELL 1.6 PERCENT TO $1.4 BILLION

*“THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS DID NOT MEET OUR EXPECTATIONS”

* FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2.13 TO $2.18 PER DILUTED SHARE

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE EXCLUDES AFTER-TAX IMPACT OF PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TAX ACT OF ABOUT $77.3 MILLION

* ANNOUNCED THAT ANN GUGINO, EVP AND CFO, WILL TRANSITION FROM HER ROLE AS CFO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018

* DENNIS GOEDKEN, CURRENT CORPORATE CONTROLLER, TO SERVE AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS CURRENT ROLE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $1.38 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S