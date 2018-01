Jan 4 (Reuters) - Patterson-Uti Energy Inc:

* PATTERSON-UTI REPORTS DRILLING ACTIVITY FOR DECEMBER 2017

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 161 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC - FOR MONTH OF DECEMBER 2017, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 163 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING