BRIEF-Paul Hartmann H1 ‍consolidated net income flat at EUR 45.4 million ​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - PAUL HARTMANN AG

* ‍H1 SALES REVENUES OF EUR 1,006.8 MILLION AND EXCEEDED PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE BY 3.4%​

* H1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER AT EUR 65.4 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 68.6 MILLION)

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EUR 45.4 MILLION IS AT SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR (EUR 45.3 MILLION)​

* ‍STILL PREDICTS THAT IN CURRENT YEAR IT WILL ACHIEVE MODERATE GROWTH IN SALES REVENUES AND ALSO A MODERATE RISE IN EBIT​