Nov 15 (Reuters) - Paul Merchants Ltd:

* Says approved raising equity stake in Paul Fincap Pvt Ltd up to 97 pct‍​

* Says stake in Paul Fincap to be subscribed at a price of 40.92 rupees per share

* Says approved investment in equity share capital of PML Realtors Pvt Ltd