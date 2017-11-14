FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Apple, Amazon and AIG
November 14, 2017 / 10:21 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Apple, Amazon and AIG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co Inc :

* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Apple Inc and Amazon.Com Inc - SEC filing

* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in AIG - SEC filing

* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Sanofi

* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in T-Mobile US Inc by 14.1 percent to 5.2 million shares

* Paulson & Co Inc - Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2hreI2j) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2w7Q27x)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
