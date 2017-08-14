BRIEF-Paulson & Co ups share stake in Amazon.com Inc

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co :

* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Amazon.com Inc by 41.8 percent to 7,800 shares - sec filing‍​

* Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Office Depot Inc by 11.6 percent to 12.6 million shares - sec filing‍​

* Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 22.0 percent to 144,500 class a shares - sec filing‍​

* Paulson & Co - change in holdings are as of june 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2017‍​ Source text : (Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2w7Q27x) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQh38R) ) Further company coverage: