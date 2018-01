Jan 4 (Reuters) - Pavillon Holdings Ltd:

* WILL WITHDRAW ITS PARTICIPATION AS JV PARTNER

* UNIT ON 4 JAN 2018, ENTERED INTO EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH TIANJIN YINXING ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY

* UPDATES ON INVESTMENT IN JOINT VENTURE COMPANY IN PEOPLE‘S REPUBLIC OF CHINA- FENGCHI TECHNOLOGY

* UNDER AGREEMENT UNIT TO TRANSFER ITS 30 PERCENT STAKE IN FENGCHI TO TIANJIN YINXING ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: