Feb 27 (Reuters) - PAXMAN AB (PUBL):

* NET SALES AT 9.0 MSEK IN Q4 OF YEAR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS PROPOSED THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR ACCOUNTING YEAR 2017.

* GROUP‘S NET LOSS TOTALLED -7.8 MSEK AS OF 31 DECEMBER, OF WHICH -6.0 MSEK RELATED TO Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)