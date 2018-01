Jan 23 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* PAYCHEX SAYS REPORT ABOUT POTENTIAL MERGER WITH M&T BANK IS FALSE

* PAYCHEX INC - THOMAS GOLISANO HAS "NEVER TALKED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY" WITH ANYONE, OFFERED HIS OPINION, OR CONSIDERED MERGER WITH M&T BANK