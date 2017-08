BRIEF-Paycom Software Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.24

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Paycom Software Inc

* Paycom Software, Inc. Reports record second quarter 2017 revenue growth

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $99 million to $101 million

* Q2 revenue $98.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paycom Software Inc sees adjusted ebitda in range of $21 million to $23 million for quarter ending september 30, 2017

* Paycom Software Inc sees total revenues in range of $429.5 million to $431.5 million for year ending december 31, 2017

* Paycom Software Inc sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $122.5 million to $124.5 million for year ending december 31, 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $428.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

