Dec 21 (Reuters) - Payment Data Systems Inc:

* PAYMENT DATA SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES $3 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* PAYMENT DATA SYSTEMS - AGREED TO SALE AND ISSUANCE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF 1.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT OFFERING PRICE $2.55 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: