* PayPal - ‍On sept 26, co drew down $800 million under revolving credit facility pursuant to previously disclosed credit and guarantee agreement​

* PayPal Holdings Inc - Borrowing under facility bears interest at a rate equal to one-month libor plus a margin of 1.125% - SEC filing

* PayPal Holdings Inc - ‍Following drawdown, remaining availability under facility is approximately $1.2 billion​