FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paypal Q3 earnings per share $0.31
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Paypal Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc:

* Paypal reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 19 to 20 percent

* Q3 revenue $3.239 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.18 billion

* Paypal Holdings Inc - qtrly transaction margin ‍54.8​ percent versus. 56.3 percent in q2

* Paypal Holdings Inc - ‍in Q3, venmo processed approximately $9 billion of tpv, growing 93 pct over same period last year​

* Paypal - in quarter, ‍8.2 million active customer accounts added, with net new actives up 88 pct​

* Paypal holdings inc - in quarter, ‍1.9 billion payment transactions, up 26 pct​

* Paypal - sees ‍FY gaap earnings per share in range of $1.34 - $1.36 and non-gaap earnings per share in range of $1.86 - $1.88​

* Paypal - in quarter, ‍$114 billion in total payment volume (tpv), up 30 pct, or 29 pct on an fx-neutral basis​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $12.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.