BRIEF-Paypal Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc:
* Paypal reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 19 to 20 percent
* Q3 revenue $3.239 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.18 billion
* Paypal Holdings Inc - qtrly transaction margin 54.8 percent versus. 56.3 percent in q2
* Paypal Holdings Inc - in Q3, venmo processed approximately $9 billion of tpv, growing 93 pct over same period last year
* Paypal - in quarter, 8.2 million active customer accounts added, with net new actives up 88 pct
* Paypal holdings inc - in quarter, 1.9 billion payment transactions, up 26 pct
* Paypal - sees FY gaap earnings per share in range of $1.34 - $1.36 and non-gaap earnings per share in range of $1.86 - $1.88
* Paypal - in quarter, $114 billion in total payment volume (tpv), up 30 pct, or 29 pct on an fx-neutral basis
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $12.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S