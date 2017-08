BRIEF-Paypoint Q1 group organic net revenue grew 4.2 pct to 28.4 mln stg

July 26 (Reuters) - PAYPOINT PLC:

* PAYPOINT PLC - Q1 GROUP ORGANIC NET REVENUE GREW 4.2% TO £28.4 MILLION FROM £27.3 MILLION

* PAYPOINT PLC - Q1 UK PARCEL VOLUMES GREW BY 16.6% TO 6.1 MILLION IN QUARTER

* PAYPOINT PLC - Q1 UK RETAIL SERVICES NET REVENUE GREW BY 10.5% DRIVEN BY PAYPOINT ONE, CARD PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS AND ATM TRANSACTIONS

* PAYPOINT PLC - FULL YEAR OUTLOOK REMAINS IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* PAYPOINT PLC - ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE 8,000 INSTALLATIONS BY END OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR, WITH 5,000 TERMINALS ALREADY IN SERVICE