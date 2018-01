Jan 25 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc:

* ‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE(2) NET REVENUE GREW 3.6% TO £31.8 MILLION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍UK RETAIL SERVICES LIKE-FOR-LIKE(2) NET REVENUE GREW BY 4.6% DRIVEN BY PAYPOINT ONE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍FULL YEAR OUTLOOK REMAINS IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE​