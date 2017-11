Nov 16 (Reuters) - Icici Bank Ltd

* ‍Paytm, ICICI Bank tie-up to offer short term instant digital credit​

Source text - Paytm, India’s largest payments platform has partnered with ICICI Bank, the country’s largest private sector bank by consolidated assets, to jointly launch ‘Paytm-ICICI Bank Postpaid’, the most seamless way to access interest-free short-term digital credit.

