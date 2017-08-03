FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PBF Energy Q2 loss per share $0.06 excluding items
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PBF Energy Q2 loss per share $0.06 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pbf Energy Inc

* Pbf energy reports second quarter 2017 results, declares dividend of $0.30 per share

* Q2 loss per share $1.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.06 excluding items

* Says ‍for q3 2017, expects east coast total throughput to average 320,000 to 340,000 barrels per day​

* Sees q3 ‍mid-continent total throughput to average 150,000 to 160,000 barrels per day​

* Says q2 ‍gulf coast total throughput is expected to average 185,000 to 195,000 barrels per day​

* Says ‍for full-year 2017, we expect east coast total throughput to average 315,000 to 335,000 barrels per day​

* For 2017 ‍mid-continent total throughput is expected to average 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day​

* Says ‍it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of class a common stock on august 31, 2017​

* Pbf energy inc qtrly revenue $5.02 billion versus. $3.86 billion last year

* Q2 revenue view $4.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

