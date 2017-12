BRIEF-PBT Group Ltd HY Headline Loss Per Share For Continuing Operations 0.33 Cents

Dec 20 (Reuters) - PBT Group Ltd:

* PBT GROUP LTD - HY TOTAL INCOME FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS R283.5 MILLION (SEPTEMBER 2016: R291.4 MILLION)

* PBT GROUP - HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS 0.33 CENTS PER SHARE (SEPTEMBER 2016: HEADLINE EARNINGS OF 0.82 CENTS PER SHARE)

* PBT GROUP LTD - IS ACTIVELY REDUCING ITS OPERATIONS AND EXPOSURE IN MIDDLE-EAST AFRICA SEGMENT OF BUSINESS

* PBT GROUP LTD - NO DIVIDEND FROM NORMAL COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017