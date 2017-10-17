FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PC Connection sees Q3 2017 revenue up about 3 percent
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-PC Connection sees Q3 2017 revenue up about 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PC Connection Inc

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $725 million to $730 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up about 3 percent

* PC Connection Inc sees ‍Q3 diluted earnings per share from $0.48 to $0.50​

* PC Connection - ‍delays in shipments from suppliers, inability to receive products by affected customers impacted Q3 revenue by about 3 percent

* PC Connection - qtrly decline in gross profit was attributed to a competitive demand environment, adjustments in certain vendor channel programs​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $760.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.