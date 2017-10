Oct 20 (Reuters) - PCB SA:

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE, ISSUES 11,348,403 NEW SHARES ‍​

* ISSUE PRICE EUR 5.87 PER NEW SHARE‍​

* WAS ALSO INFORMED BY OCP OF ITS DECISION TO LAUNCH A TAKE-OVER BID FOR ALL PCB SHARES HELD BY OTHER SHAREHOLDERS‍​‍​

* TAKEOVER BID TO BE LAUNCHED BY Q1 2018‍​