Aug 10 (Reuters) - PCCW Ltd:

* PCCW OTT entered into subscription agreement with Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek

* Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek agreed to severally subscribe for an aggregate of 11 million preference shares for US$110 million

* Hony Capital has been granted an option to subscribe for up to a further 2 million preference shares at an exercise price of US$10 per share