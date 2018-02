Feb 7 (Reuters) - Pccw Ltd:

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF CO HK$‍ 2,246​ MILLION VERSUS HK$2,051 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DECREASED BY 3% TO HK$37,050 MILLION​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 21.18 HK CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: