FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PCF Group says trading ahead of market expectations
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 6:13 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-PCF Group says trading ahead of market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - PCF Group Plc

* Says expects full-year results to be ahead of market expectations.

* Says commenced retail deposit taking operations on July 27 and its success has exceeded expectations. To date, approximately 51 million pounds of retail deposits have been received.

* New business originations across the bank are 19.3 percent ahead of the same period last year at 74.1 million pounds.

* Says portfolio quality remains a focus and loan loss impairment charges in the year to date remain at a record low of 0.5 percent.

* Says portfolio of finance receivables has grown 17.5 percent in the period to 141.6 million pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.