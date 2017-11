Nov 15 (Reuters) - PCI Holdings Inc

* Says it will fully acquire leafnet Co., Ltd. through stock swap, effective Dec. 13

* One share of leafnet Co., Ltd.’s stock will be exchanged with 130 shares of the co

* Says 468,000 shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7nNqQ9

