Oct 23 (Reuters) - PCI-Suntek Technology Co Ltd :

* Says co and partners, including Guangzhou Shangpin Home Collection, Kingfa Sci&Tech, Xiangxue Pharmaceutical and Guangdong Highsun Group , planned to set up a private bank in Guangzhou city

* Registered capital of the private bank has been adjusted to 4 billion yuan from 5 billion yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XZwVmZ

