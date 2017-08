Aug 9 (Reuters) - PCM Inc

* PCM announces increase to share repurchase program

* PCM Inc - ‍board of directors has approved an increase in company's existing share repurchase program by an additional $10 million​

* PCM Inc - ‍new authorization is in addition to $4.1 million that was available for repurchase under previous board authorizations​