FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade

* PDC Energy Inc - ‍to acquire certain assets from Bayswater exploration & production, LLC, and certain related parties, for approximately $210 million in cash​

* PDC Energy Inc - anticipates closing this transaction late in q4 of 2017 and funding acquisition with available cash and debt

* PDC Energy Inc- co estimates acquisition will add an incremental 240 gross drilling locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.