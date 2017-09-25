BRIEF-PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade

Sept 25 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade

* PDC Energy Inc - ‍to acquire certain assets from Bayswater exploration & production, LLC, and certain related parties, for approximately $210 million in cash​

* PDC Energy Inc - anticipates closing this transaction late in q4 of 2017 and funding acquisition with available cash and debt

* PDC Energy Inc- co estimates acquisition will add an incremental 240 gross drilling locations