BRIEF-PDL Biopharma announces settlement agreement with Valeant

Oct 30 (Reuters) - PDL Biopharma Inc
* PDL Biopharma announces settlement agreement with Valeant
* PDL Biopharma - Valeant to pay a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13.0 million as part of settlement
* PDL Biopharma - Valeant’s one-time, lump-sum payment will be transferred to co pursuant to terms of Depomed royalty agreement
* PDL Biopharma - Valeant’s one-time, lump-sum payment to co will not recognized as revenue by Depomed
* PDL - depomed, co to release Valeant from claims against it arising from royalty audit, Valeant’s obligation to pay royalties during audit period
* PDL Biopharma Inc- valeant will release Depomed, co from all claims against them as a result of audit and/or litigation
* PDL - entered into settlement with Valeant that resolves matters relating to "alleged underpayment of royalties by Valeant"