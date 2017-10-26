FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PDL BioPharma proposes to acquire Neos Therapeutics for $10.25 per share
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 1:08 PM / in a day

BRIEF-PDL BioPharma proposes to acquire Neos Therapeutics for $10.25 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pdl Biopharma Inc

* PDL Biopharma proposes to acquire NEOS THERAPEUTICS for $10.25 per share in cash

* PDL Biopharma Inc - ‍PDL proposal is not subject to any financing conditions​

* PDL Biopharma Inc - ‍PDL proposal will remain outstanding for a period of fourteen days​

* PDL BioPharma Inc - ‍on June 23, 2017, PDL formally proposed to acquire Neos for $10.25 per share, a proposal Neos Board promptly rejected​

* PDL BioPharma Inc - ‍reconfirming proposal to purchase Neos Therapeutics for a cash purchase price of $10.25 per share​

* PDL BioPharma Inc - ‍following Neos’ dilutive financing at $6.25 per share, PDL maintained its $10.25 proposal to Board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.