Feb 7 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp:

* DIVIDEND INITIATED BY PEABODY BOARD OF DIRECTORS, DEMONSTRATING STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FLOW GENERATION POTENTIAL AND COMMITMENT TO SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

* PEABODY ENERGY CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.115 PER SHARE ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK

* PEABODY ENERGY CORP - ‍BOARD WILL EVALUATE DIVIDENDS ON A QUARTERLY BASIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: